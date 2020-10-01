Pakistan’s Nuclear Strategic Capabilities Safe and Secure: Imran Khan

During visit to SUPARCO, prime minister vows to continue strengthening strategic capability to safeguard national interests

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capabilities are safe and secure under a robust command and control system.

During a visit to the Satellite Ground Station of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in Islamabad, he was briefed on the institution’s achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology, and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as socioeconomic development of the country.

“We shall continue to strengthen our strategic capability to safeguard our vital national interests,” he said, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists, the prime minister reiterated that all available resources would be utilized to further strengthen strategic capabilities to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

The prime minister also recognized the significant role of space technology and assured requisite support for the expansion of space-based services and infrastructure to give impetus to the National Space Program-2047 for socio-economic development.