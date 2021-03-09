PTI-Led Government to Minimize Impact of Rampant Inflation on Poor: Imran Khan

Pakistan’s prime minister appreciates information minister for working to strengthen the country’s digital media industry

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government is not sparing any effort in minimizing the impact of rampant inflation on the impoverished, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Monday.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the provision of direct subsidies to needy families purchasing essential commodities, including food items, he said providing relief to deserving people was the government’s responsibility. “We are fully cognizant of this responsibility and will go to any extent to fulfill it,” he said, adding that the government would prioritize making the subsidies effective and transparent.

Attended by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the P.M. on Institutional Reforms Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the P.M. Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to P.M. for Social Protection Sania Nishtar, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Raza Baqir and secretaries and senior officers of relevant ministries, the meeting was given a detailed briefing on a proposed Ehsaas food stamp program.

Nishtar informed the participants about the methodology and contours of the proposed program, explaining that direct subsidies would be provided to the poor in the most transparent manner to help them cope with inflation.

Lauding the initiative, the prime minister directed all authorities concerned to finalize the mechanism and statistics regarding the proposed program so it could be launched at the earliest.

In a separate meeting to review prices of essential commodities in Islamabad, Khan said directed his economic team to review taxes on edible oil, petroleum products and other items to provide relief through a reduction in the tax regime.

In a third meeting, attended by senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada, Khan discussed matters related to expansion of the Panagah network and the implementation of the ‘Nobody Sleeps Hungry’ program. Stressing that taking care of the needs of the poor and deserving was a priority of the government, he said all efforts were being undertaken to help them through consultations with stakeholders at individual and institutional level.

Digital media

In a fourth meeting, the prime minister met Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Focal Person to the P.M. on Digital Media Arslan Khalid and Digital Media Wing General Manager Imran Ghazali. According to Radio Pakistan, Faraz updated Khan on the government’s Digital Media Advertising Policy, noting that there was no present mechanism for the federal government to place digital media advertisements.

The prime minister was informed that there are 93 million Internet users in Pakistan, with more than 45 million of them regular social media users. The officials noted that the digital media industry was rapidly growing, and a formal advertising policy would encourage new digital platforms and content creators, thereby helping the country’s economy.

Khan was also briefed on the Digital Media Development Program, which aims to develop and grow the country’s digital media industry, and extend digital literacy to the grassroots levels.