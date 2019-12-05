Special Courts to Protect Rights of Children: Cabinet

Government also approves Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of special courts to protect the rights of children under the Juvenile Justice System Act, which was passed last year.

In a meeting led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet also reviewed several measures about recently introduced and promulgated legislation. It gave its approval to the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, which aims to ensure the protection of women’s rights for inherited and purchased assets.

The federal cabinet also approved the privatization transaction structure of the SME Bank Ltd., of which the Government of Pakistan is a major shareholder, and gave the nod of approval for the terms of reference of potentially privatizing the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City that is owned by the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines.

During the meeting, the cabinet decided that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the chief guest at the launch ceremony, on Dec. 6, for the promulgation of the recently introduced Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019. The legislation aims to expedite the issuance of succession certificates in cases where there is no dispute, and aims at preventing fraud. The cabinet said that once the law was fully implemented, all Pakistanis residing within and outside the country would see its benefits within one month.